The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
flyingdonut's avatar
flyingdonut
7m

Note, dear Editor, that the cover of "I Will Survive" by Goose is better than both the original and the Cake version (although not by much).

And please note the Kennedy Center Honors could be MUCH worse. Seriously - Stallone, Kiss, George Strait, Gaynor, Crawford aren't terrible. Not great, but can you imagine Ted Nugent? Kid Rock? The mind boggles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Slide Guitar's avatar
Slide Guitar
12m

I have tickets to see Daniil Trifonov there during this coming season. We'll see if I get harassed for wearing an anti-Trump T-shirt. He's not going to ruin music for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture