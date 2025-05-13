The Bulwark

Tim Coffey
Bill: "It’s idiotic. It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And yes, it’s depraved."

Yes, and it's what a plurality of the great and good American people wanted. Once you give up any and all hope that the voters are reasonable and decent people, you'll feel better.

So sad but true.

The thing that distinguishes a moral structure from a cult of personality is that the former focuses on the WHAT of an action, while the latter focuses on the WHO.

For MAGA, imposing trade sanctions on China -- or Heard Island -- are neither right nor wrong. Warrantless searches, imprisonment without recourse, secret police with no name badges or faces -- none of these are intrinsically right or wrong. They are right if done by Trump and wrong if not.

There is no morality, only personality.

