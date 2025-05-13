Trump’s Sickening “White’s Only” Refugee Plan

Tim Miller calls out the press conference by Trump's Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau where he explains the decision to accept white South African refugees while rejecting others, particularly Afghan refugees being forced to leave the United States, highlighting blatant racial bias and hypocrisy in U.S. refugee policy.

Watch Tim's conversation with Will Selber, "They Will Be Killed" Trump Orders Afghan Refugees to Self-Deport

