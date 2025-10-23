The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
1m

Our information environment and post-truth era of alternative facts sucks. But I take heart in the fact that everyone seems to have accepted some basic parts of reality, like the nonviolence of the No Kings protests. That's a good thing. The ability of some stuff to transcend the bubbles and silos of our information environment, like the ranchers fighting with Trump or the demolition of the East wing, those are all good things. I think we'd be in better shape as a country if our political discourse was at least grounded in what was real and actually happening to people.

I'm sad for folks who are so deluded it results in real world violence and self-harm. I don't have a lot of faith that the far right will have a 'come to Jesus' moment... but maybe teenagers faking kidnappings with real self-inflicted gunshot wounds will do something for someone's worldview on the right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture