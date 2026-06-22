Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live to cover the craziest stories from the right wing fever swamp, including Trump threatening people with a 10-year prison sentence over the Reflecting Pool, the false Candace Owens death conspiracy theory, Tulsi Gabbard being controlled by a cult leader, and Greg Bovino's love for Dracula.
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MAGA Mondays: Trump Melts Down Over Peeling Paint & Algae in Reflecting Pool
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jun 22, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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