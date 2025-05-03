The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
24

Major Trump Loss! Judge Rules Order on Law Firms Unconstitutional

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 03, 2025
∙ Paid
9
24
Share

Bulwark Managing Editor Sam Stein breaks down a major legal ruling from Judge Beryl Howell that delivered a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump’s attempts to punish law firms critical of his administration. With a 102-page ruling, Judge Howell permanently blocked a Trump-era executive order that targeted prominent firms like Perkins Coie and Paul Weiss—accusin…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture