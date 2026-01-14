Mark Hertling: The Cowards of ICE

To the people who have actually served in war zones—and been up close and personal in real do-or-die situations—the masked, heavily armed agents who are stalking our streets are thugs and cowards. And they would be nobodies without the badges and guns that have been gratuitously handed to them. Meanwhile, amid all the action around Venezuela, Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's power sources in the dead of winter is being overlooked by much of the American media. And Trump's talk about Greenland has the Swedes talking about making nuclear weapons. Plus, airstrikes on Iran alone would miss the strategic mark, Trump still hasn't stopped eight-plus wars, and the Havana Syndrome is real.
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Tim Miller.
