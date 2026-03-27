JVL and Catherine Rampell are going live on Trump’s economic messaging, falling consumer confidence, and rising recession fears driven by oil prices.
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Markets Rattled, Consumer Sentiment Plunges—While Trump Plays Emperor
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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