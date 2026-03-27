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Markets Rattled, Consumer Sentiment Plunges—While Trump Plays Emperor

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Catherine Rampell are going live on Trump’s economic messaging, falling consumer confidence, and rising recession fears driven by oil prices.

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