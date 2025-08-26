The Bulwark

Dollar Crashes After Trump’s Fed Power Play (w/ Ben Walsh)

Tim Miller
Aug 26, 2025
Donald Trump says he’s firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. He claims that she falsified mortgage records, though she’s never been charged with wrongdoing and was confirmed by the Senate. Tim Miller and economics reporter Ben Walsh break down what this move means, whether Trump even has the legal authority to do it, and why gold is soaring and the…

