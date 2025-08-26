Donald Trump says he’s firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. He claims that she falsified mortgage records, though she’s never been charged with wrongdoing and was confirmed by the Senate. Tim Miller and economics reporter Ben Walsh break down what this move means, whether Trump even has the legal authority to do it, and why gold is soaring and the…
Dollar Crashes After Trump’s Fed Power Play (w/ Ben Walsh)
Aug 26, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
