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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
24m

I'm not surprised Mullins is turning out to be Noem 2.0. They're both dumb as a damn rock.

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Bryan Fichter's avatar
Bryan Fichter
27m

"The only way to win currency with the emperor is to roll the ball forward in directions you think he’ll personally like, and to be seen doing so on TV if you can swing it." Hitler's biographer Sir Ian Kershaw dubbed this process "working towards the Fuehrer".

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