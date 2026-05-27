Robert Kagan: A Total and Complete Shutdown of Trump

The United States lost the Iran war back in March when Trump chickened out and didn’t retaliate against Tehran once it proved it could inflict economic pain on the Gulf states. While much of the mainstream media keeps hyping the negotiations and the ceasefire, Iran is not making concessions and is focused on shaking Trump down for money. But the biggest loser in this debacle may be Israel, which turned itself from a dominant power in the region to a losing power. And Israel, which the administration is likely to turn against, could be irreparably damaged in U.S. public opinion as well. Plus, the post WWII American-led world order is collapsing, Trump is the worst negotiator, and conquering Cuba will require a major nation-building effort.
Bob Kagan joins Tim Miller.
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