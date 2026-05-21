Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, & Sam Stein: Trump Gives His Family a Free Pass to Crime

From the state where Trump claims he’d win if Jesus counted the votes, Sarah and Sam joined Tim on live stage in San Diego to debate who is the most cucked Republican and whether Bill Cassidy should get credit for his late-in-the-game YOLO opposition to Trump. Also, Jeff Bezos has Tim rethinking his opposition to socialism, and how could Bibi and Trump have had such an absurd plan for a new Iranian president? At the top of the pod, Amanda Carpenter runs down the thug fund (don’t call it a slush fund) and Trump’s effort to get permanent immunity from any tax liability for himself and his family. Plus, POTUS’s revenge tour may backfire, and the administration may try using Fulton County as a test case for taking over vote counting in Democratic counties. Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, and Sam Stein join Tim Miller.



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