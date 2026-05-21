Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, & Sam Stein: Trump Gives His Family a Free Pass to Crime

From the state where Trump claims he’d win if Jesus counted the votes, Sarah and Sam joined Tim on live stage in San Diego to debate who is the most cucked Republican and whether Bill Cassidy should get credit for his late-in-the-game YOLO opposition to Trump. Also, Jeff Bezos has Tim rethinking his opposition to socialism, and how could Bibi and Trump have had such an absurd plan for a new Iranian president? At the top of the pod, Amanda Carpenter runs down the thug fund (don’t call it a slush fund) and Trump’s effort to get permanent immunity from any tax liability for himself and his family. Plus, POTUS’s revenge tour may backfire, and the administration may try using Fulton County as a test case for taking over vote counting in Democratic counties. Amanda Carpenter, Sarah Longwell, and Sam Stein join Tim Miller.
show notes
Jon on how Trump’s global health cuts are undermining the response to the Ebola outbreak
Lauren on how the Georgia governor’s race may be the most important one in the country
And we still have a few tickets left for TONIGHT at Bulwark Live: LA at 7pm. Our friends Jane Coaston, Jon Favreau, Erin Ryan from Crooked Media, The Ringer’s Van Lathan and progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen will join Sarah, Tim and Sam on stage. Grab your seats at TheBulwark.com/Events
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