Mike Murphy: The Sh*t Is Sticking to Trump

Trump's killing off of John Cornyn's political career was the last straw for Senate Republicans, who magically found the courage—for the moment—to oppose his thug fund and the cool billion dollars he's demanding for his ballroom. And while the DNC autopsy shows a party not focused on winning, Jeffries and Schumer played a very shrewd hand with their anti-ICE DHS shutdown. Plus, the staggering amount of stock trades from the guy in the Oval Office, blue California's herd mentality may end up sending a man with no message to the governor's mansion, Trump is the Henry Ford of the Chinese auto industry, and Mike makes the case for bulldozing the new East Wing.



Mike Murphy joins Tim Miller for the holiday weekend pod.

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