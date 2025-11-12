Mikie Sherrill and Michael Fanone: Full-Time Criming and Corruption

New Jersey’s governor-elect credits her big win last week to an affordability message—and ignoring the pundits. But Sherrill also tied rising costs and declining economic opportunity to Trump’s laser-like focus on the worldwide extortion racket he’s running out of the Oval Office. Plus, former D.C. cop Michael Fanone says the current FBI won’t follow up on the threats against him and his family, the Justice Department doesn’t seem too concerned about pedophilia, and “snowflake” border patrol boss Greg Bovino has small-man complex.



Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Michael Fanone join Tim Miller.

show notes

