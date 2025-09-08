The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
1

More Marriage = More Happiness

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Sep 08, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Mona welcomes UVA's Brad Wilcox to discuss the latest stats on marriage, what singlehood means for kids, men, and women, and marriage's new alt-Right foes.

Leave a comment

REFERENCES:

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions of The Mona Charen Show are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture