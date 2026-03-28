Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you.

If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today: get the next year of Bulwark+ for just $80—that’s through election day 2026 and beyond. This offer ends Sunday night.

Read on for what’s going on around The Bulwark this week and some thoughts on growing this community, No Kings and the present moment.

FIRST UP TODAY: JVL, Andrew, Catherine and others are going live at 2 p.m. ET on Substack and YouTube . If you can’t make it to a No Kings Rally, join us online and see what we’re seeing and what members are sharing from their rally!

ON THE SECRET PODCAST THIS WEEK…

JVL and Bill Kristol (filling in for Sarah) discuss escalating Iran conflict, the risky push toward a wider war, and why the real damage may outlast the fighting. They also get into the global fallout—from threats to the petrodollar system to the collapse of U.S. alliances—and what a rushed exit might look like.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

I’m not going to be able to watch our livestream today and for good reason: I’ll be at the Cincinnati No Kings march downtown myself!

As The Bulwark has grown, newer folks might assume we’ve been livestreaming like this all along. Nope. I remember being behind the scenes, and sometimes on camera, for our early forays. We called it “Thursday Night Bulwark.” It felt like a big production at the time, and honestly, it stressed me out each week, as plenty could go wrong.

But tomorrow? I’m genuinely excited. What I’m most excited about is our ability to feature you and what you’re seeing. That’s something we couldn’t easily do back then, when the whole livestream operation felt like it was held together with tin cans, string and duct tape. If you’re showing up in the streets tomorrow, please send us what you’re seeing, what message you’re sending, and, if you’re willing: a picture of you. We’d love to feature it on our livestream and social.

In 2026, as we’ve grown here on Substack and on YouTube (where we recently passed one billion views for our work), it’s a near-daily occurrence and not a fire drill.

We go into today’s No Kings fresh off of our four shows in Minneapolis, Dallas, and Austin. The members we met, the stories they told us: harrowing and heartfelt? There is a lot of wind in our sails. If you haven’t, go check out what Sarah wrote yesterday about what motivates us each morning.

And if you’ve been to one of our shows, Sarah often closes with this message: authoritarians want us exhausted. What better way to put wind in your sails (and ours, and others) than by going to a No Kings march, or joining us online?

We’ve always had a strong community, and it’s growing. A lot. And this growth has enabled us to bring more great Bulwark articles and shows to you, and with our ever-growing reach, thanks to you, we’re getting pro-democracy voices into the feeds of our fellow Americans who didn’t even know they were our people.

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ICYMI: At the end of JVL and Tim’s livestream with Katie Couric this week, JVL thanks Katie for helping to give his father-in-law a few more years. If your family has a history, consider getting your colon checked!

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.