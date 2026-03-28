The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Jean Hunter's avatar
Jean Hunter
20m

I miss Thursday at the Bulwark. I never missed a Thursday if I could help it. I sat there with a glass of wine and got to know the Bulwark family. I missed it when you stopped.

I'll be at the Alexandria "No Kings" rally. It's 11 to 1 on Richmond Hwy. If I had a sign, it would say "Trump is worse than George III."

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SUSAN K's avatar
SUSAN K
25m

Looking at the weather across the US - it looks great for a nationwide protest. Not too hot, not too cold, lots of sunshine. So many scheduled events! I was planning to attend the Cincinnati rally, but last minute changes will not allow it. So I'm in for the 2 pm coverage, and bless all of you who are going! I think it will be very big today!

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