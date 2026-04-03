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One Year Later, Trump Has Learned Nothing from the “Liberation Day” Disaster

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Andrew Egger
Apr 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Catherine Rampell look back at the first anniversary of Trump’s “Liberation Day,” the administration’s infamous tariff rollout. From tariffing penguins to gold bars from Switzerland, "Liberation Day" has proven to be a bust. The Supreme Court ruled them illegal and companies are still waiting for refunds, while the White House fiddles with new versions of the same failed policies.

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