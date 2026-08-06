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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1d

Andrew: "Trump has dragged America from crisis to crisis, rattling the global economy, our international alliances, the rule of law, and our norms against political and personal corruption. "

In other words, Trump is the fully realized wet dream of American "conservatives". Andrew says this like it's a bad thing. For us, it is, but for the median American right winger who doesn't believe all that poppycock about alliances and the rule of law, Trump's second term has so far been a resounding success.

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Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
1d

Anything other than Republican victories will be proof of "fraud." EVERY Republican at every level will be under enormous pressure to accept the new dogma.

Honestly, I doubt that this Country has the guts to fight on the level needed to overcome what Republicans will try to do.

I fear that iur system of free elections ends in November. The only valid elections will be those approved by Czar Donald I.

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