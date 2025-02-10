Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
7

Our Social Media 'Bespoke Realities'

Mona Charen
and
Renee DiResta
Feb 10, 2025
∙ Paid
4
7
Share

Mona welcomes Renee DiResta to discuss how social media has distorted our perceptions and how to navigates the world of influencers, online mobs, and lairs.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left side of the payer to toggle to the audio-only edition.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. Ad-free editions are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here, or find it wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The Bulwark
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Renee DiResta
Writes Agents of Influence Subscribe
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Christianity’s Crossroads: Faith, Democracy, and America’s Future
  Mona Charen and Jonathan Rauch
Does the Law Allow Trump's Power Grab?
  Mona Charen and Steve Vladeck
About Those Men
  Mona Charen
Is Womanhood So Bad?
  Mona Charen
Something New Is Coming from Mona Charen
  Mona Charen
The Final Beg to Differ
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
Trump's Most Dangerous Nominee
  Mona CharenNoah SmithDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez