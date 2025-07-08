The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
3

Patriotism Pro and Con

Mona Charen's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Mona Charen
and
Jonathan V. Last
Jul 08, 2025
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

JVL and Mona offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of The Bulwark's mission, mark the milestone of 100,000 members and reflect on building a thriving community amid a collapsing media landscape. They warn of rising authoritarianism, especially the behemoth expansion of ICE, but argue that direct reader relationships and principled resistance offer hope. Despite the darkness, they make a case for patriotism and pushing back.

Leave a comment

ICYMI: A Note from JVL

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture