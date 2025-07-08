Patriotism Pro and Con

JVL and Mona offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of The Bulwark's mission, mark the milestone of 100,000 members and reflect on building a thriving community amid a collapsing media landscape. They warn of rising authoritarianism, especially the behemoth expansion of ICE, but argue that direct reader relationships and principled resistance offer hope. Despite the darkness, they make a case for patriotism and pushing back.
