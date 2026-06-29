The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
2h

The corruption is so blatant it’s astounding. The Democrats need to hit on this corruption daily. Trump and his cronies are using the Presidency to line their pockets with billions of dollars while the average American is struggling with living costs. The advertisements write themselves and this is corruption that can be explained and exploited if Democrats would get their act together. Pound Republicans on the corruption. Bring it up every single day in every forum.

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1hEdited

Reading The Bulwark essay about people who have died because of cuts to USAID, I realized that none of these stories is going to convince Musk and his supporters of anything - other than make them feel superior because the stories mostly involved dead brown and black people.

As with Covid, every death is going to be dismissed - if acknowledged at all - as being caused by something else: co-morbidities, bad choices, other circumstances. Ranging from gun deaths to drought, we are all blameless because, gosh darn it, things are just so complicated.

Who can say if food would have saved that starving child when there could have been bad germs in the bowl or - who knows? - maybe the food itself could have choked her as she ate. There's just no way of knowing what's the best thing to do, so better to do nothing!

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