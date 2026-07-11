Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

📚Bulwark Book Club📚 for August: Mark Twain’s “Pudd’nhead Wilson” Send in your questions to Mona Charen and Bill Kristol for the August book club.

Withdrawing Troops From Europe Is a Policy in Search of a Problem Mark Hertling · Jul 6 THIS WEEK, AS NATO LEADERS gather in Ankara, Turkey for their annual summit, the Department of Defense is continuing a comprehensive review of America’s force posture in Europe—i.e., what forces the United States maintains there, what their capabilities are, and where exactly they’re stationed or deployed. The goal, according to a DOD publication, is “that the alliance will pull its own weight in terms of defense funds spent and that Europe will take the lead in maintaining its defense.” Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Trump’s attack on TPS for Haitians… is an attack on Springfield, Ohio’s entire community, argues Rev. Carl Ruby in a must-read Ohio Capital Journal op-ed. Regular readers may remember Ruby from my earlier writing on Springfield and what it’s facing. He is the real deal.

ICYMI: My dispatch from Springfield, Ohio earlier this week.

The Forgotten Bombing of LaGuardia Airport… It’s been called “one of the greatest cold cases of the 20th century.” It remains unsolved. But what happened next is almost a worse crime, writes Elon Green in Slate.

Ever wanna get away? I’m always envious of Jay Nordlinger’s travel posts. Follow him in Italy!

This week’s comment prompt: What are your July plans? What do you remember from your family vacations that would never happen in 2026?

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.