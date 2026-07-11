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Susan Wagner's avatar
Susan Wagner
2h

In Norway now just in time for their match tonight. I'm thinking of never leaving. It is a really beautiful country. And its government wants to preserve its natural beauty.

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Barbara Didrichsen's avatar
Barbara Didrichsen
1h

Thank you, Jim, for continuing to bring the plight of Springfield's Haitian community to national attention.

Thousands of these people lost their work authorization yesterday.

The Haitian Support Center continues to provide immigration legal services, emergency assistance, food support, youth programs, interpretation and translation, referrals, and advocacy for Haitian families trying to navigate these difficult times.

They can all use the help caring people, especially their Ohio neighbors, can provide.

One of the emerging and most urgent needs is food. If you’re so inclined, here’s a way to be a monthly food box donor: https://ancljkuy.donorsupport.co/page/FoodBox

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