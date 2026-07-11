Policy in Search of a Problem
What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
📚Bulwark Book Club📚 for August: Mark Twain’s “Pudd’nhead Wilson”
Send in your questions to Mona Charen and Bill Kristol for the August book club.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Trump’s attack on TPS for Haitians… is an attack on Springfield, Ohio’s entire community, argues Rev. Carl Ruby in a must-read Ohio Capital Journal op-ed. Regular readers may remember Ruby from my earlier writing on Springfield and what it’s facing. He is the real deal.
ICYMI: My dispatch from Springfield, Ohio earlier this week.
The Forgotten Bombing of LaGuardia Airport… It’s been called “one of the greatest cold cases of the 20th century.” It remains unsolved. But what happened next is almost a worse crime, writes Elon Green in Slate.
Ever wanna get away? I’m always envious of Jay Nordlinger’s travel posts. Follow him in Italy!
This week’s comment prompt: What are your July plans? What do you remember from your family vacations that would never happen in 2026?
Tech support questions? Visit Help.TheBulwark.com.
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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
In Norway now just in time for their match tonight. I'm thinking of never leaving. It is a really beautiful country. And its government wants to preserve its natural beauty.
Thank you, Jim, for continuing to bring the plight of Springfield's Haitian community to national attention.
Thousands of these people lost their work authorization yesterday.
The Haitian Support Center continues to provide immigration legal services, emergency assistance, food support, youth programs, interpretation and translation, referrals, and advocacy for Haitian families trying to navigate these difficult times.
They can all use the help caring people, especially their Ohio neighbors, can provide.
One of the emerging and most urgent needs is food. If you’re so inclined, here’s a way to be a monthly food box donor: https://ancljkuy.donorsupport.co/page/FoodBox