The Bulwark

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Daniel I's avatar
Daniel I
1h

If you are worried about crime caused by immigrants, there's no better way to increase it than by systematically cutting off their legal means of earning a living.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
1h

I’m not going to live long enough to see Miller die of old age, but I’m hopeful that I’ll see him go to federal prison.

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