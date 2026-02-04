The Bulwark

Ashley
1h

I’d add one more requirement to the Democrats demands. ICE and CBP must not be allowed to be anywhere near voting precincts in the fall.

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE, it’s already illegal for undocumented immigrants to vote so no need to monitor polling places! Wheeeee!

I better start to hear A LOT more about protecting our elections. A LOT MORE.

The story of Springfield made me cry. What are we even doing America? My God. The stain of this moment will and never should be erased.

No Sympathy, No Charity
1hEdited

The next Democratic President doesn’t have to abolish ICE. It’s about time Democrats started playing by Republican rules. Recissions packages exist. And it can be a party line filibuster proof simple majority vote. Make it part of a Democratic reconciliation package and tell Republicans to pound sand. We can starve the agency into a slow and prolonged death.

