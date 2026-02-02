The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
1hEdited

>>> "Over the weekend, ProPublica reported the identities of the two agents who shot Alex Pretti. Both are longtime veterans of Customs and Border Patrol, not new recruits. The gung-ho, low-constraint border enforcement culture of that agency has now been deployed into America’s streets."

This is why reform is impossible. Abolishment is a moral necessity. The infection is deep; it is cultural and ethical gangrene. We must amputate before all of society has sepsis.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
1hEdited

We are absolutely going to need all hands on deck to prevent Trump was stealing the midterms.

Remember, it’s always projection and confession with him, so everything he has said about the Democrats is because he fully intends to do it himself.

So the Democrats better be ready to play hardball over the DHS funding in the next two weeks. Period.

Reply
Share
7 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture