The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Kelly's avatar
Cheryl Kelly
32m

I love watching these people eat their own. So TPUSA is turned off by their rival's show of wealth? Well, just look at the close up of Erika's speech forgiving Charlie's murderer and she is dripping with bling rings on every finger. Perfect make up and fake eyelashes, ala Tammy Faye. Smacks of a show of wealth to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
38m

You deserve extra pay from somebody for slogging through this green slime!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture