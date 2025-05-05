The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Hubby McGee
3hEdited

I have nothing but pure contempt for these extremists, and that's what they are - extremists. My wife and I went to the culminating Kamala Harris rally in DC just a few days before the November election. We were unable to get seats inside the event, so we went to the overflow area near the Washington Monument on the mall. The Harris Campaign set up a big jumbo-tron screen for the overflow to watch the event, and we couldn't hear a damn thing because there were about 100-150 Pro-Palestinian protestors raising hell in front of the big screen. They were vulgar, hateful, and absolutely disrespectful of the audience trying to watch the event. Any last drop of sentiment I may have had for their cause completely evaporated. The entire movement can kiss my *ss and I hope they get everything they work for, which is absolutely nothing. If they want to fight like extremists, they can always join the movement in Gaza.

Marcie
3h

They are idiots. Hamas is the destroyer of their own people & they still support them!!

