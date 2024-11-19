Probing 'A Real Pain'

‘A Real Pain’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson “fight” that was “watched” (when they could get the stream to work) by “60 million people” (okay I’ll stop with the scare quotes) represents the future of streaming. Then they reviewed A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg’s new film about a pair of very different cousins on a tour of their family’s heritage sites. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode on the enduring legacy of The Wizard of Oz. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

