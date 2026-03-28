PSA: AI Is NOT Your Boyfriend!! (with Megan McArdle)

Artificial intelligence is such a big change to human civilization that our political class is struggling to keep up. The voters in our focus groups are struggling, too. The Washington Post's Megan McArdle joins the show to discuss how everyday Americans are using (and misusing!) AI, its impact on the political process and information environment, and how public policy can adapt to this brave new world.



Megan McArdle's Washington Post Podcast, Reasonably Optimistic

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