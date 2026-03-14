Repeating Putin's Blunder
Plus: What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Happy Saturday! I spent last evening with Martin Sheen and the Cincinnati Pops, performing Peter Boyer’s American Mosaic. Highly recommend.
Both Boyer and Joe Sohm, whose visual work was featured, were in attendance, making the evening all the more special—led by the effervescent John Morris Russell in celebration of America’s 250th. The recording will be released at a later date. You can stream it for free tomorrow afternoon, in fact! Want a sizzle?
March Madness is here… And boy am I glad I missed the first half of the SLU-GW game! Want to enter the Overtime bracket competition? Let’s see who has the best picks!
The Last Republican… The long-awaited Adam Kinzinger documentary is free to watch. I know nobody likes reliving January 6th, but it is important. Watch it. Share it.
The first AI election is here… Phil Edwards explains.
A Second Heart… Twenty-One Years of Borrowed Time and Earned Life, by Dave Kitzinger.1
IN SEARCH OF BANKSY… “The British street artist’s identity has been debated, and closely guarded, for decades. A quest to solve the riddle took Reuters from a bombed-out Ukrainian village to London and downtown Manhattan — and uncovered much more than a name.” At Reuters, an impressive investigation by Simon Gardner, JamesPearson, and Blake Morrison.
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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
Dave is a friend of the newsletter, was an RVAT leader, and an OG Bulwark founding member.
Thank you, Jim
I think the Trump administration has painted itself into a corner with its rash decision to launch an “excursion” into Iran. There is no message discipline among the key players, unlike the case with George W. Bush’s decision making to invade Iraq. And some of the rationalizations offered are so bold that they are not likely to be ever achieved without a ground invasion, including “unconditional surrender,” “regime change,” and having the Revolutionary Guard corps “lay down your arms.” Plus the Navy clearly is unable to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and/or to escort ships through the narrow gulf.