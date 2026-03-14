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Laura S in Maine's avatar
Laura S in Maine
36m

Thank you, Jim

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Stephen R. Dujack's avatar
Stephen R. Dujack
25m

I think the Trump administration has painted itself into a corner with its rash decision to launch an “excursion” into Iran. There is no message discipline among the key players, unlike the case with George W. Bush’s decision making to invade Iraq. And some of the rationalizations offered are so bold that they are not likely to be ever achieved without a ground invasion, including “unconditional surrender,” “regime change,” and having the Revolutionary Guard corps “lay down your arms.” Plus the Navy clearly is unable to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and/or to escort ships through the narrow gulf.

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