Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

The Kurds Won’t Solve the Iran Problem Mark Hertling · Mar 7 FOR MORE THAN FIFTY YEARS, when American presidents have wanted to put pressure on leader in Iraq or Iran, the same idea has consistently popped up: Use the Kurds. Now, as the Trump administration seeks “unconditional surrender” … Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Martin Sheen, John Morris Russell, and the CSO Pops after American Mosaic.

Happy Saturday! I spent last evening with Martin Sheen and the Cincinnati Pops, performing Peter Boyer’s American Mosaic. Highly recommend.

Both Boyer and Joe Sohm, whose visual work was featured, were in attendance, making the evening all the more special—led by the effervescent John Morris Russell in celebration of America’s 250th. The recording will be released at a later date. You can stream it for free tomorrow afternoon, in fact! Want a sizzle?

March Madness is here… And boy am I glad I missed the first half of the SLU-GW game! Want to enter the Overtime bracket competition? Let’s see who has the best picks!

The Last Republican… The long-awaited Adam Kinzinger documentary is free to watch. I know nobody likes reliving January 6th, but it is important. Watch it. Share it.

The first AI election is here… Phil Edwards explains.

A Second Heart… Twenty-One Years of Borrowed Time and Earned Life, by Dave Kitzinger.

IN SEARCH OF BANKSY… “The British street artist’s identity has been debated, and closely guarded, for decades. A quest to solve the riddle took Reuters from a bombed-out Ukrainian village to London and downtown Manhattan — and uncovered much more than a name.” At Reuters, an impressive investigation by Simon Gardner, JamesPearson, and Blake Morrison.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.