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Sally D.'s avatar
Sally D.
1h

Sorry, Sonny, I'm not going to watch Interstellar (again) on Paramount because I canceled Paramount. I am looking forward to seeing Project Hail Mary.

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Deb CLOSED's avatar
Deb CLOSED
1h

QUESTIONS:

Are the Oscars going to be live-streamed like The AFTA-SAG Awards Ceremony? (Netflix, 2026).

I’m betting (figuratively) on “Sinners” to sweep the Oscars! It reminds me of “Giants” & “Gone with the Wind.) the cinematography was stunning!

So, odd fact—the first-ever female to use IMAX film! This is crazy from any POV….why is she the 1st?

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