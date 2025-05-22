The Bulwark

Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
1h

I want to make a snarky gun rights comment, but it just doesn't seem funny. We're the only nation in the world that just accepts these senseless deaths so gun manufacturers can make money. It really is heartbreaking.

Steve Beckwith
1h

My departed father was a staunch Reagan Republican conservative who became a Trumpist MAGA adherent. He used to say, "We're really in trouble if the Poor figure out they can just vote themselves money." As I got older, I would respond, much to my mother's consternation, "It's the rich you really have to worry about." Dad would, predictably, get angry and we would eventually change the subject. Man how I wish I was wrong.

