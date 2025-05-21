The Bulwark

‘I Started to Die.’ Trump Talks to South African President About ‘White Genocide’

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Parker
and
Holly Berkley Fletcher
May 21, 2025
Ben Parker is joined by former CIA analyst Holly Berkley Fletcher to discuss Wednesday’s oval office meeting between President Donald Trump and South African Cyril Ramaphosa, where the administration’s conspiracies about white genocide in the latter’s country were brought to the surface.

