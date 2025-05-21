‘I Started to Die.’ Trump Talks to South African President About ‘White Genocide’

Ben Parker is joined by former CIA analyst Holly Berkley Fletcher to discuss Wednesday’s oval office meeting between President Donald Trump and South African Cyril Ramaphosa, where the administration’s conspiracies about white genocide in the latter’s country were brought to the surface.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is ho…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.