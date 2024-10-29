Robert Draper: The Prosecutor

Kamala Harris sees the world as divided between those who follow the rules and those who break them—and that injustice requires action, not whining. And behind the story of a child of two high-achieving immigrants is a woman who remains loyal, reveres law and order, shows up prepared, and approaches challenges with a 'just the facts' linear style of thinking. Yet, she also maintains a level of inscrutability.



Robert Draper joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes:

Draper's profile of Kamala



Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.