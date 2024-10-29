Playback speed
Robert Draper: The Prosecutor

Tim Miller
Oct 29, 2024
Kamala Harris sees the world as divided between those who follow the rules and those who break them—and that injustice requires action, not whining. And behind the story of a child of two high-achieving immigrants is a woman who remains loyal, reveres law and order, shows up prepared, and approaches challenges with a 'just the facts' linear style of thinking. Yet, she also maintains a level of inscrutability.

Robert Draper joins Tim Miller.

show notes:

Draper's profile of Kamala

Tim Miller
