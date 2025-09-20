Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Happy Oktoberfest! It’s hot here in Zinzinnati, and while the wildcard race heats up for both the Guardians and Reds, there’s a lot of great baseball left to be played. Enjoy it, baseball fans.

Ayman Soliman, a beloved former children’s hospital chaplain in the Cincinnati area… was released from ICE custody yesterday. (Asawin Suebsaeng, Rolling Stone)

Think Anew, and Act Anew: A New Deal for the 21st Century… A broad proposal for the Anti-MAGA Coalition, from Michael Wood.

Call Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension exactly what it is: government censorship. Anthony Fisher at MSNBC.

Has liberalism become pathological? At Flux, Toby Buckle on how John Rawls made liberalism too weak to defend itself, and whether ‘reactionary centrism’ is an accurate term.

Matt Labash… On the Murder of Charlie Kirk.

This week's comment prompt: What's one race you think is a sleeper upset? (Can be a pennant race or a political campaign.)

