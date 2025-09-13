The Bulwark

67,000 People Are Suddenly Running for Office?! (w/ Amanda Litman)

Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Sep 13, 2025
12
2
Tim and Cam are joined by Amanda Litman, co-founder and president of Run for Something, the groundbreaking organization helping young, diverse, first-time candidates run for local office. She explains what’s driving the surge of interest in running for office, why so many of these potential candidates are “furious at Democratic party leadership,” and what it really takes to succeed in 2025 politics.

