Russia As a Pariah State
Feb 25, 2022
Eric and Eliot discuss Putin's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, what Eliot heard at the Munich Security Conference and in Poland last week, as well as what the West's theory of victory should be in the conflict over Ukraine, and how should the U.S. and the West more broadly should treat Russia now that it has become a pariah state.

Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

