Sam Stein: Trump Is Trying to Instigate Unrest

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Jan 15, 2026
For some reason, the president thinks he is winning the news cycle by occupying a great American city and ordering his agents to violently confront U.S. citizens. But polling and anecdotal evidence suggests otherwise. At the same time, Dems have got to stop tying themselves up in knots over what language to use about ICE. Just keep the messaging fight focused on Trump, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and ICE. Plus, a strike on Iran is looking less likely, Jeff Bezos is a chicken and should sell The Post, the administration is pushing food rationing, our European allies are planning military exercises over the threat to Greenland, and what happened to the Epstein files?

Sam Stein joins Tim Miller.

As always: Watch, listen, hit the like button or leave a comment.

