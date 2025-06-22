Earlier tonight, President Trump announced that the U.S. had launched strikes on critical nuclear sites in Iran. Trump spoke shortly after at the White House and JVL, Sarah and Tim reacted live
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Sarah, JVL and Tim React To U.S. Bombing of Iran
Jun 22, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post