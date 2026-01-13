The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JF's avatar
JF
30mEdited

Even if Renee Good had been a liberal activist, that’s not a crime (so far) and not close to a death sentence. And number two; the officer wouldn’t have known that detail. The character assassination must be setting the stage; some people deserve to die? Certainly most liberals . . .

Meanwhile Liz Oyer, fired pardon attorney for DOJ, looked up the J6 pardoned insurrectionists and found A LOT of them are back in prison - mostly for sex crimes, several against children. “Nothing to see here . . . move along folks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
33m

It’s fascinating watching the mild mannered Powell be the one to launch this mini rebellion. Just the math nerd who was happy to be in his little policy world. The guy who almost got to the perfect soft landing. We had two incredible Fed Chairs back to back in Yellen and Powell but here comes the bumbling oaf to ruin it all. I’m not going to give Tillis too much credit until I see how the hearings for Powell’s replacement go. And finally, I would love for this investigation to be the reason Powell stays on the Board after his term as Chair is over. Be petty, Jerome!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture