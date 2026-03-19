The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
2h

“President Trump has calculated through every permutation and every degree of strategy,” and that we are en route to “an overwhelming victory.”

Apparently not a parody.

Reply
Share
34 replies
julia dream's avatar
julia dream
2h

The WSJ proclaims that Hegseth sets no time on ending the war -- only when Trump decides. Tell me this is not autocracy. Who stops this juggernaut of psychosis?

Reply
Share
5 replies
276 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture