Share post
The 'Absurdly Normal' President

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
Jun 14, 2024
Transcript

Tom Nichols joins the panel to discuss the rise of the right in Europe (and here), the Hunter Biden verdict, and the Israel hostage rescue.

Mona: The Big Lie's Bad, Very Bad Week by Charlie Sykes.

Linda: No, You Don’t Have the Power to Stop Climate Change by Quico Toro (Persuasion)

Bill: American journalist Evan Gershkovich to stand trial on espionage charges in Russia (NPR)

Damon: John Ganz's new book "When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s"

Tom: John Bolton going through exhaustive detail about Trump's manifest unfitness and then saying he won't vote for Biden on MSNBC.

Tom's referenced item "The Jimmy Clean Hands Election" at The Atlantic.

Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Mona Charen
