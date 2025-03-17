Playback speed
An Insider's View of RFK, Jr. and the Risks to Public Health

Mona Charen
and
Paul Offit
Mar 17, 2025
4
Famed virologist Dr. Paul Offit describes his encounters with RFK, Jr., vaccine misinformation, trust in medicine, and what he fears most.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Paul Offit
Mona Charen
