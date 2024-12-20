The Big Debate

There’s a special guest this week!

George Conway joins to talk about whether or not Liz Cheney has legal vulnerabilities. After he takes off, Sarah and JVL talk about President Elon, Matt Gaetz, and The Bulwark’s thrashing of the libertarians at Reason.

Finally we talk about fake vs. real trees and Christmas movies. It’s a giant, super-sized show.

The Secret Podcast is exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.