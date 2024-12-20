Playback speed
The Big Debate

Sarah and Tim crushed the libertarians.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Dec 20, 2024
114
8
There’s a special guest this week!

George Conway joins to talk about whether or not Liz Cheney has legal vulnerabilities. After he takes off, Sarah and JVL talk about President Elon, Matt Gaetz, and The Bulwark’s thrashing of the libertarians at Reason.

Finally we talk about fake vs. real trees and Christmas movies. It’s a giant, super-sized show.

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
