The Dark World

Share this postThe BulwarkThe Dark WorldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview47Share this postThe BulwarkThe Dark WorldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore284The Dark WorldLiving through history, one terrible day at a time.Jonathan V. Last and Sarah LongwellApr 04, 2025∙ Paid47Share this postThe BulwarkThe Dark WorldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore284ShareSarah and JVL talk about the tariffs, the I-told-you-so’s, the rule of law, the American age, and the week it all came apart.Warning: This is a super-sized show, but it is not a happy show.Leave a commentThis post is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Secret PodcastAudioEach Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members. Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members. JoinListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJonathan V. LastSarah LongwellRecent EpisodesDEFCON 3Mar 28 • Jonathan V. Last and William KristolBy the Time We Get to PhoenixMar 21 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah LongwellThe Trans Sports EpisodeMar 14 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah LongwellAcross the UniverseMar 7 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah LongwellWorse Than We FearedFeb 28 • Jonathan V. Last and Will SaletanThe Ballad of Barry ZuckerkornFeb 21 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah LongwellThe Hero We NeedFeb 14 • Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell