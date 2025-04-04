Playback speed
Share post
The Dark World

Living through history, one terrible day at a time.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 04, 2025
28
4
Sarah and JVL talk about the tariffs, the I-told-you-so’s, the rule of law, the American age, and the week it all came apart.

Warning: This is a super-sized show, but it is not a happy show.

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
