Share post
The Trans Sports Episode

It's complicated.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 14, 2025
∙ Paid
10
2
Sarah and JVL sit down—in meat-space!—to talk about women’s sports and trans women in sports. About fairness and compassion. And about just wanting everyone to be all right.

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
