BENJAMIN PARKER: The Biggest War on the Small Screen

AFTER A STINT IN THE MARINE CORPS during which he won a Purple Heart in Vietnam, the father of a friend of mine developed a new hobby as an amateur film critic. His niche was war movies, and his unique angle was to offer exacting critiques of their historical and military accuracy. He cared that each soldier’s (or, he would be quick to add, Marine’s) story was told right, without anachronism or needlessly unrealistic portrayals of military life and combat. There was only one depiction of war that ever fully satisfied his discerning eye: Band of Brothers, the 2001 HBO miniseries developed by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks based on the book of the same name by Stephen Ambrose. It was, my friend’s dad declared, the most realistic depiction of combat he’d ever seen.

IN BLEAK TIMES, HOPE COMES from unexpected places. In this case, from France—a country with a penchant for fatalism more than optimism. Enter Kléber Arhoul. The chief executive of the Mémorial de Caen and general curator of its new exhibition, The Dawn of the American Century (1919–1944), Arhoul waxed eloquent enough in our recent interview that I had a surprising desire to wave an American flag around the Normandy museum’s window-lined, high-ceilinged café where we met. I wanted to gather up the Americans among that day’s museum visitors and tell them not to give up hope. We’ve been here before! All is not lost! At least that’s what Arhoul says about us.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Normandy, 2016. (Photo credit: Jim Swift)

Happy Thursday! Reminder: no TNB tonight.

Because of #Brexit… British paratroopers now have to go through customs (AP).

American D-Day veteran… meets Ukrainian president. A powerful moment.

Help! My grandchild is going to be named Gozer. (Not sure if real or not.)

On the dinner plate… Is this viral recipe, and I can report: it’s good.

'Washington Post' publisher tried to kill a story about him… It wasn’t the first time (NPR)

What the Deep State is Hiding… in Spelling Bees (Daily Show)

A former Alito clerk… Calls on him to recuse (HuffPo).

A Tale of Two Trials: Biden’s Family Values vs. Trump’s. Must-read Mark McKinnon at Vanity Fair.

A Republican Election Clerk vs… Trump Die-Hards in a World of Lies (NYT).

