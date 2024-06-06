The Bulwark
Adam Kinzinger: The New Axis Power Alliance
Adam Kinzinger: The New Axis Power Alliance

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 06, 2024
This D-Day is a good reminder that the growing nationalist movement across the globe aims to undermine the alliance between free and democratic countries. Meanwhile, Trump gets two stooges on the House Intelligence Committee who will have access to top national defense secrets. Plus, his New York conviction is the Big Lie 2.0, and Biden's executive order on immigration. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.

show notes:


Piece on Jared's anti-NATO memorial
The Allahpundit piece Tim mentioned
New Republic story on Tucker and Erik Prince

Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Adam Kinzinger
Tim Miller
