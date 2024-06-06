This D-Day is a good reminder that the growing nationalist movement across the globe aims to undermine the alliance between free and democratic countries. Meanwhile, Trump gets two stooges on the House Intelligence Committee who will have access to top national defense secrets. Plus, his New York conviction is the Big Lie 2.0, and Biden's executive order on immigration. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.
Piece on Jared's anti-NATO memorial
The Allahpundit piece Tim mentioned
New Republic story on Tucker and Erik Prince
Adam Kinzinger: The New Axis Power Alliance