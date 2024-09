The gang was in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (9/5/24) for a live show featuring Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, Sonny Bunch and Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

Tim kicked off the evening with a live taping of The Bulwark Podcast with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to listen to the audio edition. Thursday Night Bulwark is the home for Bulwark+ livestreams and live event recordings. Add these special shows to your player of choice, here.