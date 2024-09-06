Live from Dallas

Before a packed house in D-Town, Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger covered it all, from Trump's incoherent muttering about childcare to his graveside camera-mugging. Plus big boos for Cruz, advice for Colin Allred, and should Kinzinger run for Congress from Texas? Our first of two live shows from the Lone Star State.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.