Live from Dallas

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Sep 06, 2024
1
Before a packed house in D-Town, Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger covered it all, from Trump's incoherent muttering about childcare to his graveside camera-mugging. Plus big boos for Cruz, advice for Colin Allred, and should Kinzinger run for Congress from Texas? Our first of two live shows from the Lone Star State.

